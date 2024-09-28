Meet the members of afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League - Class of 2024

On September 27, 2024, the afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League (aDEL) took centre stage at the Ministry of Beer, Gurugram, honouring the brightest minds in Indian digital marketing. This exclusive event, in partnership with M celebrated professionals who have led the charge in pushing the boundaries of digital innovation and adoption across industries in India.

Advertisment

In a world where digital media is constantly evolving, media planners, buyers, and marketers have played an essential role in shaping its growth. These individuals have championed the medium, fostering its expansion across categories and regions, and demonstrating the power of digital in transforming businesses. The afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League was created to honour these trailblazers, recognising their contributions and inspiring future leaders.

At the event, over 50 exceptional professionals were inducted into the 2024 League, each acknowledged for their pivotal role in driving digital marketing forward. By shining a light on their achievements, aDEL aims to motivate the next generation of media professionals to continue pushing the limits of what’s possible in the digital realm.

Why this award?

The afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League stands as a symbol of recognition for those who have played a significant role in revolutionising digital marketing in India. These professionals have not only driven innovation but also demonstrated strategic leadership, reshaping how brands connect with consumers in the digital age.

By honouring these incredible leaders, afaqs! seeks to inspire new talent and encourage the industry to continue evolving and expanding its horizons.

Perks of being a League Member

Securing a place in the afaqs! Digital Evangelists’ League is more than just an accolade; it is an opportunity to gain recognition, share knowledge, and connect with the industry's top minds. Members will enjoy the following benefits:

Exclusive community access

Become part of the afaqs! League - Class of 2024 Community, a network of like-minded professionals.

Engage with industry leaders and expand your professional network.

Event participation

Receive preference as a jury member or speaker at afaqs! events.

Attend afaqs! events throughout the year as a valued delegate.

Guarantee your invitation to future editions of the League.

Editorial opportunities

Contribute your insights and expertise to afaqs! Guest Articles.

Gain exposure through features in People Spotting, a column dedicated to industry movements.

Special recognition

Earn a special badge that signifies your membership in the afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League. This can be proudly displayed on your digital profile.

Secure a permanent presence on afaqs! as a member of the League.

Judging process

The selection of the 2024 League members was carried out through a meticulous review of the contenders' professional records by a jury of senior industry leaders.

Judging criteria: The jury evaluated the candidates based on the following parameters:

Career milestones

Campaign successes

Innovation at work

Role in launching or building new brands, agencies, or platforms

The Grand Jury

The Grand Jury for the afaqs! Digital Evangelists' League 2024 included esteemed industry leaders such as Akhil Sethi, head of digital marketing at JBL (Lifestyle Consumer Audio); Babita Baruah, chief executive officer at VML India; Gaurav Soni, head of media at Perfetti Van Melle; Gopa Menon, chief growth officer - APAC at Successive Digital; Kanika Singhania, marketing head at Maggi; Lloyd Mathias, angel investor & business strategist; Manav Sethi, head of media martech & growth at Hero MotoCorp-EMBU; Manish Kumar, head of digital marketing at Titan Company; Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer at Philips Domestic Appliances; Rammohan Sundaram, president of integrated media at DDB Mudra Group; Sai Narayan, chief marketing officer at Policybazaar.com; Shirish Agarwal, d up irector of marketing at Samsung India; Shubho Sengupta, digital consultant; Sushmita Kashyap, director of marketing at McDonald's India; Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Media Alpha & Madison Digital; and Vishal Jacob, chief transformation officer at Wavemaker India.