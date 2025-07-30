Meetings on the move: Mercedes Benz adds Teams, Intune to new CLA

Mercedes-Benz is reimagining the car as more than just a way to get from A to B—it’s now shaping up to be your third workplace. The luxury automaker has joined hands with Microsoft to integrate business tools like Teams, Intune, and even Microsoft 365 Copilot directly into its next-gen vehicles. The rollout kicks off this summer with the all-new CLA, powered by Mercedes’ in-house MB.OS system and the latest MBUX infotainment platform.

What’s Coming to the CLA?

Teams Video Calls in Transit

The updated Teams app allows drivers to participate in meetings using the vehicle’s built-in camera—while driving. While Mercedes says it’s legally compliant and carefully designed to minimise distractions (drivers can’t view others’ screens or video), the idea of attending meetings mid-commute has raised more than a few eyebrows.





Microsoft Intune Integration

Mercedes is the first automaker to embed Microsoft Intune directly into its operating system. This means enterprise customers can manage apps, keep work and personal data separate, and access workplace tools with the same security as on company phones—all from the dashboard.





AI-Powered Copilot on the Road

Microsoft 365 Copilot will soon join the mix, offering AI assistance through voice commands. Drivers can summarise emails, prep for meetings, and get client insights—all hands-free. It’s designed to turn the vehicle into a seamless extension of the office environment.

Mercedes claims these tools are built with safety in mind, but experts aren’t sold. Allowing in-motion video calls—even with visual limitations—has sparked debate about just how far we should push multitasking behind the wheel. Some safety professionals warn that these features, even with restrictions, could lead to cognitive overload or attention drift.

“Through our industry-leading collaboration with Microsoft, we are making it even easier for our customers to stay productive while on the move. By integrating the latest Microsoft workspace tools, such as Microsoft Teams, directly into our new operating system, MB.OS, we’ve created an intuitive and safe user experience that boosts efficiency and reduces distractions at the same time.”, Ola Källenius, chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG.