Meta AI may launch standalone app and paid subscription model: Report

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is reportedly working on a standalone app for its AI assistant, currently known as Meta AI. At present, the AI is integrated into Meta’s platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. However, the company now plans to give it a distinct identity, according to a report by CNBC.

Meta is expected to roll out a standalone Meta AI app in the second quarter of the year. Meta AI is reportedly exploring a paid subscription model, allowing users to access a more advanced version of its chatbot for a monthly fee, similar to offerings from OpenAI and xAI. Despite growing competition in the AI space, Meta AI has remained free to use, providing key features like text-to-image generation and voice mode without a paywall.

With the rise of China's open-source alternative, DeepSeek AI, Meta appears to be exploring new revenue streams beyond its social media platforms. The AI competition has intensified in recent months, driven by DeepSeek’s cost-effective models gaining traction since January. In response, major players have ramped up their offerings—OpenAI introduced its GPT-4o Mini and Deep Research agent, xAI upgraded Grok with a new pre-trained model and Deep Search tool, while Anthropic rolled out the Claude 3.5 Sonnet model.