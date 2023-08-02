Meta begins process to end news access in Canada

The decision comes as a response to the country's legislation that demands internet giants to pay news publishers for their content.
In a significant move, Meta has announced the process to halt access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada.
The decision comes as a response to the country's legislation that demands internet giants to pay news publishers for their content.
Andy Stone, the communications director at Meta, revealed that the upcoming changes will be gradually implemented over the next few weeks. However, Canada's heritage minister, Pascale St-Onge, who oversees the government's dealings with Meta, expressed strong disapproval of the move, deeming it irresponsible.
St-Onge criticized Meta's decision to block its users from accessing high-quality and locally relevant news instead of fulfilling their obligations to compensate news organizations. In a statement released on Tuesday, St-Onge emphasized the government's commitment to stand firm and protect the interests of Canadians against tech giants. The heritage minister questioned who would advocate for the rights of the citizens if the government fails to take a stand.
This development sets a precedent for how technology companies respond to legislative measures that seek to ensure fair compensation for content creators and news publishers. As the situation unfolds, it will undoubtedly have significant implications for the news media landscape in Canada and may further fuel the ongoing discussions surrounding media regulations and the responsibilities of social media platforms.
In the US, the state of California has also considered a similar law. In that case, too, Meta has threatened to withdraw services from the state if the legislation goes through.