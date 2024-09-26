Meta Connect unveils new mixed reality hardware and AI innovations

Meta has introduced enhancements to its AI products, including the Llama 3.2 model, which interprets images and text. Users can converse with Meta AI, featuring both system and celebrity voices like John Cena and Dame Judi Dench. This follows OpenAI’s controversy over unauthorized voice use involving Scarlett Johansson.
“I think that voice is going to be a way more natural way of interacting with AI than text,” Zuckerberg said. “And I think it has the potential to be one of — if not the most — frequent ways we all interact with AI.”
Additionally, Meta AI has introduced real-time language translation via Ray-Ban glasses, demonstrated by UFC fighter Brandon Moreno and Mark Zuckerberg translating between Spanish and English. Additional features include automatic video dubbing for Instagram and Facebook, aiding content creators and marketers. While Llama 3.2 launches globally this week (excluding the EU), concerns remain regarding impersonation, disinformation, and privacy. Despite not focusing on ads, Meta reports over 1 million advertisers using its generative AI tools.
Lastly, Meta has unveiled upgraded Ray-Ban smart glasses, enhancing communication with Meta AI and real-world object identification. Key features include video AI, real-time translation, and audio messaging via WhatsApp and Messenger. The highlight was the prototype of Orion, Meta's first true AR glasses, utilising light diffraction for holographic displays.
“The display is different from every other screen you have ever used and that is because it is not actually a screen,” Zuckerberg said. “It is a completely different kind of display architecture with these tiny projectors in the arms of the glasses that shoot light info waveguides and nanoscale 3D structures etched into the lenses so they can diffract light and put holograms at different depths and sizes into the world in front of you.”