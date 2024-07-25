Meta expands AI chatbot with Hindi support and new creative tools

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Meta confirmed that its AI on the messaging app is available in seven new languages and in as many as 22 countries.
Meta, a US-based company is bringing new features and new language support to its Meta AI chatbot. Meta owned social media apps, including Instagram and Facebook will add seven new languages including Hindi. Also, the AI supported chatbot is getting new generative and creative tools for personalised image generation and solving more complex problems, as reported by .
Meta is making its AI’s availability to countries like Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Cameroon. It also announced that Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook will be available in seven new languages – Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
Meta AI is introducing its new features like "imagine me" for image generation and customisation. Users can edit images using Llama 3.1 405B AI model for problem solving, and use Meta AI chatbot on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Meta Quest head for hands free, information, and real-time assistance.