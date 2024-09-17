Meta imposes global ban on RT and Russian State Media: Reports

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Meta's ban will be implemented across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads.
On Monday, Meta, the owner of Facebook, announced that it is banning RT, Rossiya Segodnya, and other Russian state media networks from its platforms, citing their use of deceptive methods to conduct covert online influence campaigns, as reported by various media platforms.
"After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity," the company said in a written statement.