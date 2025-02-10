Meta initiates global layoffs, impacting employees across multiple countries

Tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, has begun a major round of layoffs today, February 10, 2025. The job cuts will affect nearly 3,000 employees, accounting for about 5% of Meta’s global workforce, as part of the company’s ongoing restructuring efforts, according to multiple media reports.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has positioned the layoffs as part of the company’s broader push for greater efficiency. Internal communications suggest the move is aimed at improving performance standards and streamlining operations.

Meta initiated the layoffs at 5 am local time across several countries, informing affected employees through notifications sent to both their work and personal email accounts.

The layoffs will affect employees in over a dozen countries, though some European nations, including Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, are exempt due to local labour laws restricting performance-based terminations.

Meta is accelerating its hiring of machine learning engineers as part of a broader shift towards AI development. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defended the job cuts, stating they are necessary to swiftly remove underperforming employees and align with the company’s long-term strategy. Those affected will receive severance benefits, including stock vesting and bonuses, but will lose access to company systems within an hour of being notified.