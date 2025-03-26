Meta introduces AI-powered tools to help brands optimise creator marketing

Meta has introduced new AI-driven tools to help brands find and collaborate with creators to boost sales. The update includes AI-enabled creator discovery, content recommendation tools, and enhanced creator insights within Instagram’s creator marketplace. These features aim to streamline partnerships and improve brand growth through creator collaborations.
Commenting on this, Arun Srinivas, director and head of ads business for Meta in India, said, “The world’s largest community of Instagram creators is right here in India, and it’s no surprise that we’re seeing strong momentum around brands partnering with them to drive sales and ROAS. Meta’s creator marketing solutions such as Partnership Ads and Instagram Creator Marketplace can help brands easily discover, connect, and drive performance with creators to get the most out of the partnerships. The new tools we’re launching today harness the power of AI to make creator discovery even more seamless for brands, in turn boosting growth potential for both brands and creators.”
Brands in India are using creators to boost sales and ROAS. The new tools aim to support business growth.
Aniket Singh, chief business officer, Snitch, said, “We’ve consistently been using Reels and have seen impact across the funnel. The combination of Reels and creators is where the magic spot lies for driving the desired business results. Using creator content amplified by Partnership Ads on Meta platforms has helped us drive a 53% increase in ROAS."
The AI-driven tools to help brands identify effective creator content for paid ads. The new features, available in the Partnership Ads Hub in Ads Manager, provide personalised recommendations on branded content that can perform well in campaigns.
Instagram’s creator marketplace now offers improved recommendations based on a creator’s relevance to a brand. By analysing factors like ad content, audience similarity, and partnership ads experience, Meta aims to help brands find creators who can drive better results.
Additionally, Meta has introduced keyword search in the creator marketplace, allowing brands to find creators using specific terms such as “Bollywood dance steps” or “gadget unboxing.” Businesses can also filter creators by 20 categories, including Fashion, Beauty, and Home & Garden.
Meta has introduced new features in Instagram’s creator marketplace to help businesses assess and connect with creators more effectively.
Key updates include:
-
Brands can now view relevant reel content directly on creator profiles.
-
Businesses can contact opted-in creators through their direct email.
-
Profiles of creators who have previously run partnership ads will display badges indicating their experience.
-
Brands can now see a creator’s ongoing partnership ads to evaluate their content approach and brand affiliations.
Meta is expanding its Marketing API support for Partnership Ads to help advertisers integrate creator marketing campaigns with their regular ads.
Advertisers in India are increasingly using Partnership Ads, which allow them to run ads featuring creators and other businesses. These ads display both the advertiser’s and partner’s accounts in the header and use signals from both for improved ranking and performance.
Meta reports that Partnership Ads have outperformed standard business creatives in driving incremental purchases with 96% confidence. The latest update allows advertisers to use existing Instagram posts for Partnership Ads in both Placement Asset Customisation and Advantage+ Creative when creating ads via API. Additionally, Partnership Ads can now be used for click-to-message destinations.