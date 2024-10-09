Meta introduces AI-powered video ads on Facebook and Instagram

Meta is experimenting with AI-driven video editing features, enabling advertisers to animate static images and extend the borders of video content. This new tool aims to give brands more creative control and flexibility when creating ads for Facebook and Instagram, offering enhanced ways to engage users with dynamic visuals.

Additionally, Meta has introduced new AI-powered tools that allow advertisers to transform static images into dynamic videos. The AI can also expand existing videos by generating additional pixels, effectively enlarging the content without losing quality.

These features are being gradually rolled out, with plans for wider availability early next year. The tools aim to enhance creative options for advertisers on Facebook and Instagram.