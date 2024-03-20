Meta lowers Facebook and Instagram subscription charges in response to privacy and antitrust issues: Report

At a European Commission hearing, Meta's lawyer Tim Lamb stated that the cost is not the problem, as even a small charge of 1.99 euros or less causes 99.9% of respondents to click "yes" when only 3-10% actually desire advertisements. Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems cited EU privacy laws and GDPR, stating that the 'pay or okay' tactic aims to persuade consumers to click okay even when it isn't a free and informed decision.