Meta now lets brands disable comments on Facebook and Instagram ads

Meta has rolled out a new feature that allows advertisers to turn off comments on their ads across Instagram and Facebook. The update aims to give brands greater control over the engagement on their ads, helping them manage the narrative and protect their content from potentially negative interactions. This change could be a significant step for businesses looking to create a more controlled and positive advertising space.
“We understand this functionality can be important for brands when running sensitive campaigns or during periods of heightened sensitivity.” Meta wrote, in a blog post. “Comment controls are currently available to a limited number of businesses, and we will continue to test and iterate on this functionality and its availability.”
Meta's latest feature allows brands to safeguard their ads by disabling comments, helping them maintain a more focused and controlled ad space. This move aims to protect advertisers from unwanted interactions or trolling, ensuring that user-generated content doesn’t interfere with the core message of the ad.
Additionally, Meta is working on providing businesses with greater control over which profiles their ads are displayed on.
Last year, Meta introduced the option for businesses to run ads on Facebook and Instagram profiles, though this was not closely monitored, sometimes leading to brand mismatches. In response, Meta tested a 'publisher block list' on Instagram, allowing advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing on certain profiles.
Due to the positive response, Meta is now expanding this control to Facebook profile ads, enabling businesses to upload a list of public profiles where they prefer their ads not to appear, offering enhanced control over ad placement.
Meta is enhancing its ad controls by allowing businesses to manage where their ads appear in Feed and Reels through third-party content block lists. These block lists, developed in collaboration with Meta Business Partners, give brands the flexibility to block specific content categories that don’t align with their suitability preferences.
In early testing, companies using Meta's inventory filter and third-party block lists have reported improved brand safety and suitability. Integral Ad Science (IAS) has been chosen as the initial partner for this test, and Meta plans to roll out this feature more widely by early 2025 after final testing.
Meta now lets brands disable comments on Facebook and Instagram ads
Meta's new feature lets brands disable comments on ads, protecting them from unwanted interactions and ensuring the ad's message remains focused and controlled.
Follow Us
Meta has rolled out a new feature that allows advertisers to turn off comments on their ads across Instagram and Facebook. The update aims to give brands greater control over the engagement on their ads, helping them manage the narrative and protect their content from potentially negative interactions. This change could be a significant step for businesses looking to create a more controlled and positive advertising space.
“We understand this functionality can be important for brands when running sensitive campaigns or during periods of heightened sensitivity.” Meta wrote, in a blog post. “Comment controls are currently available to a limited number of businesses, and we will continue to test and iterate on this functionality and its availability.”
Meta's latest feature allows brands to safeguard their ads by disabling comments, helping them maintain a more focused and controlled ad space. This move aims to protect advertisers from unwanted interactions or trolling, ensuring that user-generated content doesn’t interfere with the core message of the ad.
Additionally, Meta is working on providing businesses with greater control over which profiles their ads are displayed on.
Last year, Meta introduced the option for businesses to run ads on Facebook and Instagram profiles, though this was not closely monitored, sometimes leading to brand mismatches. In response, Meta tested a 'publisher block list' on Instagram, allowing advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing on certain profiles.
Due to the positive response, Meta is now expanding this control to Facebook profile ads, enabling businesses to upload a list of public profiles where they prefer their ads not to appear, offering enhanced control over ad placement.
Meta is enhancing its ad controls by allowing businesses to manage where their ads appear in Feed and Reels through third-party content block lists. These block lists, developed in collaboration with Meta Business Partners, give brands the flexibility to block specific content categories that don’t align with their suitability preferences.
In early testing, companies using Meta's inventory filter and third-party block lists have reported improved brand safety and suitability. Integral Ad Science (IAS) has been chosen as the initial partner for this test, and Meta plans to roll out this feature more widely by early 2025 after final testing.