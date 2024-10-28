Meta signs deal to integrate Reuters news content in AI chatbot

Meta Platforms has announced that its artificial intelligence chatbot will now use Reuters content to provide real-time answers to user questions about news and current events. This partnership marks Meta’s latest collaboration between a major tech company and a news publisher.

Advertisment

Financial terms of the deal between Meta and Reuters’ parent company, Thomson Reuters, are not disclosed yet. This marks Meta's first news partnership in years, coming as the Facebook parent company has scaled back news content on its platforms following regulatory and publisher concerns over misinformation and revenue-sharing disputes. Reuters has an existing fact-checking partnership with Meta, which began in 2020.

Meta’s AI chatbot, available on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, will incorporate Reuters content for real-time answers but has not disclosed if it plans to use this content for training its large-language model.

"We can confirm that Reuters has partnered with tech providers to license our trusted, fact-based news content to power their AI platforms. The terms of these deals remain confidential," a Reuters spokesperson stated in a report.

According to a report by Axios, Reuters will receive compensation for its journalism through a multi-year agreement with Meta. Other companies, such as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and the Jeff Bezos-backed startup Perplexity, have also formed similar AI partnerships with news organisations.