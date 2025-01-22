Meta to allow WhatsApp integration with Instagram and Facebook accounts

Meta announced on Tuesday that WhatsApp is set to be integrated with Meta's other social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. The company is working towards creating a unified ecosystem that links all three platforms. Meta revealed plans to incorporate WhatsApp into its Account Centre, allowing users to share status updates across Instagram and Facebook and use a single sign-on. This update, expected to roll out globally over the coming months, aims to streamline user experience across Meta’s platforms.

Currently, users can share their Instagram stories and reels on Facebook, and with the upcoming update, they’ll also be able to share them on WhatsApp. While this integration aims to simplify the sharing process, Meta has confirmed that WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption will remain intact and unaffected by the change.

Meta has clarified that the WhatsApp integration with its Account Centre will not be enabled by default. Users will have the option to link their WhatsApp account to the platform. If they choose to do so, Meta will use WhatsApp data to personalise and improve its services, including delivering targeted ads, as outlined in the company's help page regarding the update.

Account Centre by Meta, introduced in 2020, serves as a centralised platform for users to manage and connect their accounts across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It provides control over profile settings, login details, and preferences for cross-platform features such as content sharing, messaging, and notifications.

To link your WhatsApp account to Meta’s Account Centre, first ensure you have the latest version of WhatsApp. Then, head to the settings menu, where you'll find the option to add your account to the Account Centre. If the option isn't visible, it may not have rolled out in your region yet. To connect, simply select the option, follow the on-screen instructions, and log in with your Meta account credentials if prompted.

Once the feature is available, you’ll also be able to choose how you want to share updates, such as enabling WhatsApp Status posts on Facebook or Instagram. If you decide to unlink WhatsApp, just go back to settings and remove it from the Account Centre.