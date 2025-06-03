Meta to fully automate ad creation by 2026

Meta will help advertisers to fully create and target campaigns using artificial intelligence tools by the end of next year.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the tech giant's advanced AI tools will allow brands to generate personalised ad variations, automatically optimise both video and static content, and even produce entire ads using just a product image and a planned marketing budget. These capabilities will enable real-time customisation, showing different ad versions to users based on factors such as geographic location and user behaviour.

Currently, marketers use third-party tools like Midjourney and OpenAI’s DALL-E for creating ad content across platforms, including Meta. The social media and tech giant now seems to be integrating those capabilities on its own. According to reports, the company intends to enable brands to develop advertising concepts entirely from scratch.

Meta’s move comes on the heels of Google’s announcement of Flow, a powerful new AI filmmaking tool. Designed to support creative storytelling, Flow allows users to craft cinematic scenes and clips effortlessly, expanding the boundaries of traditional content creation.

The rapid surge of generative AI tools like these is sending ripples through the advertising and marketing world. As automation becomes more sophisticated, many in the industry are both excited by the potential and concerned about the broader implications for creative roles and campaign strategy.