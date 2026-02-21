Meta to retire standalone Messenger website this April

Meta has announced that it will discontinue its dedicated Messenger web portal, messenger.com, in April 2026. This move follows the recent retirement of the Messenger desktop applications for Windows and Mac, effectively ending standalone desktop access for the service.

Once the change takes effect, users visiting the site will be automatically redirected to the messaging interface within the main Facebook platform. While the shift centralises Meta’s services, it removes the option for a dedicated, separate browser experience that many used to avoid the main Facebook feed.

For most, the transition will be seamless as chat histories remain intact and can be restored using a PIN. However, those who use Messenger on the web without a Facebook account will be restricted to the mobile app, as web-based messaging will now require a standard Facebook login.

The move is expected to reduce the number of platforms Meta needs to maintain, potentially lowering the costs and labour involved in supporting the service. Despite the web closure, Meta confirmed that the Messenger mobile app remains unaffected and will continue to be the primary focus for the service.