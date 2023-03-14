Meta to sack 10,000 in a second round of layoffs

The tech giant cut 11,000 jobs in November 2022.
Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has said it will cut 10,000 jobs in a second round of mass layoffs. It had laid off 11,000 people in November last year.
This new round of layoffs will first impact Meta’s recruiting team and then move to the company’s technology teams in late April and business groups in late May.
Mark Zuckerberg, in a memo posted on the company’s website, says, “Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired.”
“… will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long-term vision,” says the Meta chief.
The memo also says timelines for international teams will look different, and local leaders will follow up with more details. “I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years,” warns Zuckerberg.