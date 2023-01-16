Meta to shut down Facebook Creator Studio soon

The company will be merging the Creator Studio within Meta Business Suite.
Facebook Creator studio, which is the platform's dashboard-style interface for its creators, will soon be merged with the Meta business suite, according to reports.
Influencers on the platform have been getting a pop-up when they login to their creator studio profile. The pop says that the user will be moved to Meta Business Suite in the upcoming days.
"We're actively working to bring Meta's creator tools together in one place. You can access all your content and data when you switch. After trying the new creator experience in Meta Business Suite, you can switch back to Creator Studio," the pop read.
The company is also in the process of adding new updates and features to its business suite. "More creator-focused tools will be added to Meta Business Suite during 2022-2023," business suites' webpage informs. The company released the Facebook Business Suite platform back in 2021.
Along with creator tools, business suite will also have more advanced tools in place to manage the professional presence across Facebook and Instagram. The "advanced" tools will help a creator manage their professional presence and activity across Facebook and Instagram in one place.