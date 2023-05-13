Meta to start testing generative AI tools for advertisers

The generative AI ad tool AI Sandbox is currently being released to a small group of advertisers and will see a bigger release in July.
Tech giant Meta has announced that it has started testing artificial intelligence powered ad tools. The generative AI tool called AI Sandbox will help advertisers create more effective ads that would be featured on Meta's platforms.
With AI Sandbox, the company is testing early version tools and features of generative AI-powered tools. The company said that these features are available to only a select few advertisers at the moment and it will expand access to more advertisers later.
With this tool, advertisers can better understand text variation, background generation and image outcropping. The 'Text Variation' feature of the AI will generate multiple versions of a text piece. This is expected to give advertisers choice to try different messages for certain audiences. The 'Background Generation' feature will create background images from text inputs and the image 'Outcropping features' adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios for ad spaces at Facebook and Instagram.
The AI tool will be open to a select group of advertisers. “Currently, we’re working with a small group of advertisers in order to quickly gather feedback that we can use to make these products even better. In July, we will begin gradually expanding access to more advertisers with plans to add some of these features into our products later this year,” the company said in a blog post.