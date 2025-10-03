Meta to use AI chat data from 1 billion+ users to personalise ads

Meta is implementing a significant update to its personalisation strategy, leveraging user interactions with its AI features, including Meta AI, to fine-tune content and ad recommendations across its platforms. This change is set to take effect on December 16, 2025, following a notification period that starts next week via email and in-app alerts.

The Role of AI Data in Personalisation

With over a billion monthly users engaging with Meta AI, the company is integrating this interaction data as a new signal for its recommendation algorithms. Historically, user activity, such as liking a post or following a page, has guided the content (like posts and reels) and advertisements users see on Facebook and Instagram. The new policy extends this to include conversations and text exchanges with Meta's various AI features.

According to Meta, this enhancement is designed to make the platform experience more relevant and efficient for users. For instance, if a user's dialogue with Meta AI centers on hiking, the system will interpret this as an interest in the topic. Consequently, the user may begin to see related content, such as hiking groups, trail posts from friends, or ads for hiking gear. This is an attempt to align platform recommendations more closely with evolving user interests demonstrated through AI engagement.

User Control and Data Usage Caveats

While expanding the use of AI data, Meta maintains that users retain control over their experience. Existing tools like Ads Preferences and various feed controls will remain available for users to adjust their content and ad consumption.

Crucially, Meta states that it will not use conversations about sensitive topics to personalise advertising. This includes user discussions with Meta AI concerning their religious views, sexual orientation, political views, health, racial or ethnic origin, philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership.

Furthermore, the data utilised for cross-platform personalisation is limited to accounts linked within the same Accounts Center. For example, a user's Meta AI interactions on a non-linked WhatsApp account will not be used to personalise their experience on a separate Instagram or Facebook account.

The company will begin using this new signal for personalisation only after the December 16, 2025, rollout. While the changes are being introduced in most regions initially, Meta intends to expand these more personalised experiences globally.