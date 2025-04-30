Meta unveils dedicated AI app to rival ChatGPT and Google's Gemini

Meta has launched a standalone AI application built on its Llama 4 model, marking a significant step in the company's ambition to create a more personalised artificial intelligence experience. The tech giant describes this release as "a first step toward building a more personal AI", with the app designed primarily around voice-based interactions.

The new Meta AI app enters a competitive landscape dominated by established players that have operated dedicated applications for several years, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini (formerly Bard), and Elon Musk's Grok.

Meta's offering differentiates itself through its integration with the company's vast social ecosystem. The AI can provide personalised responses by drawing on information users have chosen to share across Meta's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram profiles and engagement data. This capability is currently available to users in the United States and Canada.

Meta AI user interface on app

Voice functionality, including an experimental "full-duplex speech technology" that allows for more natural conversations, has been made available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Unlike traditional voice assistants that convert text to speech, this technology generates voice responses directly, though Meta acknowledges users may encounter technical inconsistencies with this feature.

The app includes a "Discover feed" showcasing how others are using the AI, allowing users to explore popular prompts or adapt them for their own purposes. Meta emphasises that nothing is shared publicly unless users explicitly choose to post it.

Meta AI's discover feed on the app

A significant aspect of Meta's strategy involves seamless integration across its product ecosystem. The company is merging the Meta AI app with the companion application for Ray-Ban Meta glasses, positioned as "the most exciting new hardware category of the AI era". This will enable conversations started on smart glasses to continue seamlessly within the mobile application.

Whilst Meta may be late to launch a dedicated AI application compared to its rivals, the company holds a distinct advantage through its daily engagement with billions of users across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger – platforms where Meta AI is already accessible.