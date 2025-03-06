MGID signs exclusive three-year deal with Asianxt Digital Technologies

MGID, the global advertising platform, has announced an exclusive partnership with Asianxt Digital Technologies (formerly Asianet News Media and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.). Through this three-year agreement, MGID will integrate its advanced advertising solutions across Asianet news digital ecosystem, including native ads, video and web stories on desktop, mobile, AMP and mobile applications.

Advertisment

Under this partnership, MGID will power monetisation and content recirculation on Asianet News digital platforms, ensuring a seamless, high-quality and relevant advertising experience for users. Asianxt Digital Technologies will leverage MGID’s AI-driven native ad solutions to increase engagement, maximize ad revenue, and drive content discovery without disrupting user experience.



This collaboration will also provide MGID advertisers access to Asianet News’ diverse audience base, comprising 40 million visitors monthly and multiple languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bangla, Marathi, Hindi and English, further amplifying their reach and impact.

Pankaj Sharma, CEO at MGID India, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Asianxt Digital Technologies in this exclusive deal, marking another major milestone in our India expansion. This partnership will not only help Asianet News optimise monetisation but also enhance audience engagement through innovative native advertising. Our AI-driven platform ensures publishers maintain their brand integrity while delivering contextually relevant ads that resonate with their users."

Tapan Sharma, COO at Asianxt added: “This strategic partnership between Asianetnews and MGID is going to enhance the user experience on our digital news platforms. This association promises an array of varied content for our readers across languages and news categories at all times. This will help us build more engagement and meaningful moments of interactions with the users and also open up multi-fold opportunities for content monetisation.”



Neeraj Kohli, CEO at Asianxt Digital Technologies, expressed his credence on this partnership and future of the association that will open up opportunities for higher user engagement and monetisation for both the entities.

