Microsoft GroupMe arrives in India: Partners with SW Network for campus ambassador program

Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network, expressed his vision about the launch collaboration, stating, ''Through our carefully curated campus ambassador program at Symbiosis Pune, we aimed to leverage our deep understanding of the student audience to foster genuine connections and build a thriving student community. Commenting on this partnership, Priyadarshini Verma, Microsoft India, said, "Through GroupMe, we aim to revolutionize how students connect and communicate, fostering a sense of community and engagement on campuses across the country. By partnering with SW Network, we are not only promoting a powerful communication platform but also creating more meaningful, productive interactions and opportunities for students."