Microsoft GroupMe arrives in India: Partners with SW Network for campus ambassador program

Campus ambassador program at Symbiosis Pune aims to promote boost app adoption.
Microsoft GroupMe is a college chat app in the US, that has recently launched in India to amplify and foster student connections on college campuses. To promote the program Microsoft has partnered with digital marketing agency SW Network. This strategic partnership of student leaders and GroupMe ensures that the program meets the needs and interests of the student community.
A key element in this program is a pilot program at Symbiosis University, Pune. This program is to help support GroupMe adoption through community-led activations centered around the needs and interests of university scholars.
The GroupMe campus leaders community is comprised of active and involved Symbiosis students. These leaders will facilitate and lead offline events, initiate engaging conversations in the University GroupMe app, and promote extensive student involvement. The ambassador campaign features various activities for students, such as stand-up comedy tours, prom nights, special events, surprise giveaways, and workshops conducted by influential Microsoft leaders. The invitations to these events are exclusively available to GroupMe users.
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network, expressed his vision about the launch collaboration, stating, ''Through our carefully curated campus ambassador program at Symbiosis Pune, we aimed to leverage our deep understanding of the student audience to foster genuine connections and build a thriving student community. Commenting on this partnership, Priyadarshini Verma, Microsoft India, said, "Through GroupMe, we aim to revolutionize how students connect and communicate, fostering a sense of community and engagement on campuses across the country. By partnering with SW Network, we are not only promoting a powerful communication platform but also creating more meaningful, productive interactions and opportunities for students."