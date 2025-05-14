Microsoft to cut over 6,000 jobs amid ongoing restructuring

Microsoft is cutting over 6,000 jobs, about three percent of its workforce, in its largest round of layoffs since 2023, when it eliminated 10,000 positions. The job cuts will impact employees across various divisions of the company, according to several media reports.

Microsoft, which employed 228,000 people globally as of June, is cutting 1,985 jobs in Washington state, including 1,510 positions at its Redmond headquarters. Microsoft, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, has announced layoffs affecting various levels and locations, with a primary focus on cutting managerial positions.

The 3% workforce reduction will be Microsoft’s largest since early 2023, when the company laid off 10,000 employees—nearly 5% of its staff—amid broader tech industry cutbacks following pandemic-driven expansions.

The company stated that the layoffs are part of active efforts to streamline operations and enhance organisational efficiency in a rapidly evolving market.