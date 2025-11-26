Momentus Digital unveils MoAI to streamline digital ad workflows

Momentus Digital has launched MoAI, an agentic AI platform designed to support marketers with campaign optimisation, creative production and workflow automation across Google Ads, Meta and other demand-side platforms.

Advertisment

The tool is positioned as a consolidated system that helps brands manage routine ad operations, generate creative assets, analyse performance and produce AI-driven videos within one interface.

MoAI includes an AI Buddy, which provides workflow-based recommendations and executes selected actions on Google or Meta accounts. It also features Creative Fusion for generating, resizing and localising creatives, and Creative Insight Pulse, which analyses elements in images and videos to identify performance-driving patterns.

Arooshi Dharamdasani, CEO, Momentus Digital, said: “MoAI empowers brands to generate diverse, high-quality creatives and videos at scale. This ensures the creative density platforms demand, helping marketers boost performance, reduce manual work, and stay ahead in the evolving digital landscape.”

The company says the platform is built to address the increasing shift towards creative-led ad delivery, offering brands structured workflows, analysis tools and automated optimisation while retaining control over decision-making.