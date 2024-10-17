MSDE teams up with Meta to introduce AI assistant for Skill India Mission

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) announced a partnership with Meta to launch two key initiatives: an AI Assistant for the Skill India Mission and the creation of five Centers of Excellence (CoEs) focused on Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies.

Advertisment

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "“Our mission at the Ministry is to empower India’s youth with the skills they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. By integrating technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality and mixed reality into the Skill India ecosystem, we are democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies enabling personalized learning pathways for the youth of the country,”

The partnership aims to develop an AI chatbot using Meta's open-source Llama model to improve the learning experience on the Skill India Digital (SID) Portal. Sarvam AI will be the technical partner for this project, handling the development and implementation of the chatbot, which will undergo a six-month pilot phase.

Additionally, five Centers of Excellence (CoEs) at NSTIs will be equipped with the latest VR technology, giving learners and instructors a safe and immersive environment to enhance their skills. The AI assistant is designed to boost access to information, improve learning outcomes, and provide seamless support to students through a user-friendly digital platform.



“The partnerships with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MDSE) are a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between technology and education. Through the integration of advanced technologies like Open-Source Llama we aim to empower not just the students, but also educators and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital-first world.” said Shivnath Thukral, vice president and head of Public Policy at Meta India