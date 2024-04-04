Mumbai-based Verve Media secures digital mandate for Dubai marketplace Laadlee

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It plans to enhance its digital presence through services like SMM, SEO, and Google Ads to increase visibility and engagement.
Mumbai-based integrated digital marketing agency, Verve Media, has achieved yet another milestone by securing the digital mandate for Laadlee, a destination for mother and baby care essentials in the UAE. Laadlee caters to diverse motherhood needs, offering personalised attention and a wide product range for holistic family experiences.
In this partnership, Verve Media will integrate a suite of services, including Social Media Marketing (SMM), Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), and Google Ads, to enhance Laadlee's digital footprint. By leveraging these services, the partnership aims to boost visibility, engagement, and expand Laadlee's audience reach, fostering greater resonance and connectivity with its target audience.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder of Verve Media, expressed, “We are thrilled to partner with Laadlee in their digital journey. With our team's experience and expertise, we aim to elevate the brand's online presence and spotlight its comprehensive offerings catering to mothers and children. Together, we're eager to craft a compelling narrative that elevates Laadlee's presence and resonates deeply with its audience.”
"We are thrilled to partner with Verve Media in Mumbai for our SEO, SMM, and Google Ads needs," said Falguni Gandhi, founder and CEO of Laadlee. "Verve Media's proven expertise and strong track record in these areas make them the perfect partner to help us achieve our ambitious growth goals in the region. We're confident that this collaboration will allow us to further strengthen our brand presence, reach new customers, and provide an even better shopping experience for mothers across the UAE."
According to the release, Verve Media has been successful in building a reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like: Sunteck Realty, Shell, Wipro, Rummy Circle, Infosys, Uber, Property Pistol, Pragati Group, TEDx, The Juice Beauty, and NABARD, among others.