Mumbai-based Verve Media secures digital mandate for Dubai marketplace Laadlee

"We are thrilled to partner with Verve Media in Mumbai for our SEO, SMM, and Google Ads needs," said Falguni Gandhi, founder and CEO of Laadlee. "Verve Media's proven expertise and strong track record in these areas make them the perfect partner to help us achieve our ambitious growth goals in the region. We're confident that this collaboration will allow us to further strengthen our brand presence, reach new customers, and provide an even better shopping experience for mothers across the UAE."