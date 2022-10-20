MX Player announces an interactive platform - MX Live

The platform will host its first meet and greet session for top-performing streamers.
MX Media announces the launch of MX Live (Available on Android), an interactive streaming platform that sees content creators entertain their fans in a live session. And now, the platform is all set to host its first-ever in-person meet and greet session for its content creators from the North. Announced with an initiative to deepen engagement and encourage the platform’s top-performing streamers to inch closer to their dreams, MX Live’s first, day-long, in-person event was scheduled today in Delhi NCR. Present at the event were top content creators - Sarthika, Urvashi, Anitima Tripathi, Rashmi, Priya Sharma, Muskan, Apsara Sharma, Shimmi Shrivastava, Sunil Sharma, Kanchan Raj amongst others who were recognised for their efforts of creating compelling content and pleasing their fans.
Soft launched earlier in June this year, MX Live, has enabled creators to authentically showcase their talent and interact with users in real-time. The platform since its launch has witnessed a 5x increase in the revenue generated by its creators. Today with over 5 million MAUs, and over 2000 live streamers, MX Live has strengthened its creator as well as user-base ecosystem. With MX Live, creators from across the country can create highly entertaining and interactive content across different creative formats such as chatting with viewers, lip sync to popular music, singing, dancing, and participating in challenges with fellow live streamers.
In addition to this, streamers can also talk about popular events and festivals and provide a sneak peek of their lives to their users. With entertaining content on the go, viewers have access to comment and follow a streamer, enabling them to engage with them directly. To help creators monetize their content on the platform, MX Live offers unique gifting options where users can reward their favourite creators with a virtual token of appreciation.
Speaking on hosting its first in-person event, Nikhil Gandhi – COO, MX Media said, “MX Live was launched with an aim to harness the power of live entertainment as well as to empower the rapidly growing creator community and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills. Since our launch in the last couple of months, we have witnessed tremendous adoption from our creator community as well as from our user base. With our first in-person initiative, we are hopeful of creating a platform that will mutually benefit our stakeholders while also strengthening our overall proposition in becoming the one-stop shop for all things entertainment.”
Following the soft launch, the platform has already welcomed popular content creators on its platform to bolster their reach and create a deep-level engagement with users across the country.