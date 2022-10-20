MX Player announces an interactive platform - MX Live

Speaking on hosting its first in-person event, Nikhil Gandhi – COO, MX Media said, “MX Live was launched with an aim to harness the power of live entertainment as well as to empower the rapidly growing creator community and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills. Since our launch in the last couple of months, we have witnessed tremendous adoption from our creator community as well as from our user base. With our first in-person initiative, we are hopeful of creating a platform that will mutually benefit our stakeholders while also strengthening our overall proposition in becoming the one-stop shop for all things entertainment.”