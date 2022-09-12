MX Player gets into a multi-year partnership with Lionsgate for premium Hollywood content

Speaking on the partnership, Gayathiri Guliani, VP, licensing and content partnerships, Lionsgate said, “Lionsgate has been bullish for its compelling content slate, and we are delighted to partner with MX Player as this will multiply our consumption, reaching out to maximum viewer base. It’s all about genre-diversification, breaking language barriers and having the best stories to watch. This alliance is all set to grow with multiple Lionsgate titles made available on the platform, spoiling viewers for choice.”

Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 1, Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 2, War (2007) and Destruction: Las Vegas (2013) are among the recommended titles for Sep 2022 on MX Player. Through this partnership with Lionsgate, MX Player will gain access to the latest and most popular Hollywood blockbuster further diversifying its existing content library and making available films for viewers in a language of their preference.