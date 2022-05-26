Myntra introduces under 48 hour delivery across Fashion and Beauty Categories with ‘M-Express’

Commenting on the announcement of M-Express, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “At Myntra, we are in constant pursuit to enhance the overall customer experience. M-Express offers complete control to consumers in choosing their products based on the delivery timelines, thus empowering them to make better purchase decisions. We believe M-Express will be a game changer for the industry and drive delight for the fashion-forward customer base while reinforcing loyalty. This will in turn boost the opportunity for brands, and small and medium sellers to grow.”