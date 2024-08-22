National AVGC-XR Policy to be rolled out soon: I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju

"It must clearly be able to answer how we want to market and brand our content uniquely, so that it appeals to the global market," the report stated.

At the event, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skills and Entrepreneurship, emphasized that the Centre's decision to revamp 1,000 ITIs is "pivotal" in aligning workforce skills with AVGC industry needs. "By focusing on skill development and regional growth, we are poised to significantly advance the sector's capabilities and job opportunities," he said.

The report also advocated for enhanced intellectual property rights to retain talent and content within India. Additionally, it recommended establishing a National Centre of Excellence to foster innovation in the sector and bolster global competitiveness.