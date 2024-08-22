National AVGC-XR Policy to be rolled out soon: I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
AVGC-XR stands for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality.
The National AVGC-XR Policy will be implemented soon, along with the introduction of a National AVGC-XR Mission, Sanjay Jaju, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, announced on Wednesday, as reported by Business Standard. He added that the Centre would support the sector with "robust policies and financial backing."
"This policy is set to provide a comprehensive framework to boost the AVGC sectors and aims to enhance India's global competitiveness by fostering infrastructure development, skill enhancement, innovation, and supportive regulatory measures," he said at the 5th Global AVGC and Immersive Media Summit 2024, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi.
In December 2022, the task force recommended the creation of a National AVGC-XR Mission with a budget outlay aimed at the "integrated promotion and growth" of the sector.
During the event, an "FX & Beyond: Shaping India's AVGC Landscape" report was also launched. Prepared by CII in collaboration with Grant Thornton Bharat, the report projects that the sector could create over 160,000 new jobs annually, with a total of 2 million new jobs anticipated by 2030. However, it emphasises the need to establish a National AVGC-XR Mission and develop a clear roadmap to fully realize the sector's potential.
"It must clearly be able to answer how we want to market and brand our content uniquely, so that it appeals to the global market," the report stated.
At the event, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skills and Entrepreneurship, emphasized that the Centre's decision to revamp 1,000 ITIs is "pivotal" in aligning workforce skills with AVGC industry needs. "By focusing on skill development and regional growth, we are poised to significantly advance the sector's capabilities and job opportunities," he said.
The report also advocated for enhanced intellectual property rights to retain talent and content within India. Additionally, it recommended establishing a National Centre of Excellence to foster innovation in the sector and bolster global competitiveness.