NBA expands partnership with YouTube to livestream games and events in India

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced an expansion of its existing content partnership with YouTube that will see NBA games and marquee events livestreamed to fans in India on the NBA’s global YouTube channel through the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Advertisment

Live coverage will include weekly regular-season games, NBA All-Star 2025, a selection of NBA Playoff games, and the 2025 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV. The NBA will livestream select games and events on top YouTube creators' channels in India.

“Expanding our collaboration with YouTube to livestream NBA games and events in India reflects our commitment to making the excitement of NBA basketball more accessible to the millions of fans across the country,” said NBA India business head of global partnerships and media Sunny Malik. “YouTube’s significant reach and innovative, localised offerings will help us better engage fans nationwide and deepen their connection with their favorite NBA teams and players.”

The 2024-25 NBA season is live in India on the NBA YouTube channel and NBA League Pass via the NBA App. Fans can follow the NBA on Facebook, Instagram, and X or use the NBA App for news, scores, stats, and schedules.