Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown

The platform has updated its FAQs page with new guidelines for consumers.
Netflix announced last month that it will soon begin rolling out strategies to stop users from sharing their passwords with each other. With an updated FAQs page, the brand has kickstarted the execution of the plan.
The platform’s strategy to counter password sharing is limiting access to new devices that aren’t associated with the primary user’s home network.
Repeated use of an account on devices that are out of the household network will prompt an email from Netflix to the primary user’s account, with a verification code to be used within 15 minutes before it expires.
The brand has also revealed that it uses IP addresses, device IDs and account activity to determine which devices are part of the same household.
According to Netflix, more than 100 million households use a shared password.