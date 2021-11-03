Netflix rolls out mobile games for Android app users

While some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline.
Netflix has introduced games for its Android app users. This will help the video streaming giant go beyond offering movies and shows.
Whether you’re craving a casual game that you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, Netflix plans to launch build a library of games that offers something for everyone.
Netflix subscribers can currently access five mobile games namely Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop.)
Initially, Netflix has released mobile games on Android devices but these will soon be available for iOS users too. The Netflix membership is an all-access pass. There are no ads, no additional fees or in-app purchases. Users on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download. Users will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account.
The mobile games are available in many languages that Netflix offers. The games will automatically default to the preference set in the user’s Netflix profile. If the language is not yet available, games will default to English.
Due to child safety concerns, these games are not available on kids profiles. If users have set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device.
Netflix shared in a blog post, “Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”