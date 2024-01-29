Netflix, Spotify and YouTube will not launch app for Apple Vision Pro

The companies recommend using a web browser to access content on the device.
YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix will not be offering a dedicated app for Apple Vision Pro when it launches on February 2, 2024. The companies recommend using a web browser to access content on the device.
A statement by a YouTube spokesperson quoted by Bloomberg says, “YouTube users will be able to use YouTube in Safari on the Vision Pro at launch." Moreover, according to the Bloomberg report, YouTube has decided against enabling its iPad application to function on the Apple Vision Pro.
“Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs," a Netflix spokesperson informed the publishing company.
The current selection of streaming applications available for Vision Pro includes Disney+, ESPN+, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, TikTok, NBA, MLB, and PGA Tour.
Apple has promoted its USD 3,500 device as a hub for video streaming, gaming, and various entertainment activities. The absence of key entertainment applications during the February 2 debut may pose a setback for the tech giant headquartered in Cupertino.
The Vision Pro, the company’s biggest product debut since the 2015 Apple Watch, will compete with other VR and AR products in the market, including Meta’s much cheaper Quest 3 device, which is priced starting at USD 500.
