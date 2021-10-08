Netflix takes the reels route, introduces ‘fast laughs’ for Indian users

The feature allows Android app users to add series, films and stand-up specials to their list, and start viewing them instantly.
In the latest update to Netflix’s Android app, the global OTT platform has rolled out an Instagram reels-like feature called ‘Fast Laughs’ for android users of India.
Just like reels ‘Fast Laughs’ takes the users through random and funny snippets of Netflix shows and movies. However, unlike Instagram, this short-form content is the monopoly of the platform. The feature first appeared for the iOS app in March. The feature is currently limited to some countries like the US, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Malaysia, India, Philippines and the UK.
The ‘Fast Laughs’ feature also allows the users to add series, films and stand-up specials to their list, and start viewing them instantly. These clips can also be shared individually on social media apps like Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.
Additionally, the app has also introduced ‘Play Something’ button that can be accessed on the home screen of the Android application. This feature has gone live for the TV app and Android devices but iOS users will have to wait a while. The company said that it intends to start testing on Apple's devices soon.