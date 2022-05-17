Netflix to begin livestreaming

Netflix could also use the feature to air live comedy specials. This year, Netflix held its first-ever live and in-person comedy festival, called the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. The Los Angeles-based event spanned several days and featured over 130 popular comedians, including Ali Wong, Bill Burr, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, and more. Netflix is set to start airing some of the shows it taped at the event later this month and into June, but a live option could give users at home the ability to watch shows as they unfold (that is if Netflix chooses to bring the festival back next year).