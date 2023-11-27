News headlines will return to X

They had disappeared from the website for improved aesthetics.
After disappearing from X, formerly called Twitter, for just over a month, news headlines will return to the social media website and app.
“In an upcoming release, X will overlay title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card,” wrote Elon Musk in a post on November 23, 2023.
In August this year, Musk confirmed reports of news links appearing on X without headlines or descriptions, and only with a link and the header image. “Will greatly improve the aesthetics,” he wrote.
It led to many news publications writing headlines on the image because, without any headlines or descriptions, people had to click on the link to understand what story the image had to say.