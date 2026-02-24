Nikunj Dalmia launches ‘The Broadview’ for business & market insights

Nikunj Dalmia has launched The Broadview, a digital media platform focused on business, markets and the economy. Announced on 23 February in Mumbai, the venture marks his move into independent digital publishing after a long stint in business television.

The platform will operate across YouTube, podcasts, documentaries, OTT formats and curated events. Its primary distribution channel is YouTube, with additional long-form video and interview-based programming planned.

Dalmia previously served as editor-in-chief of ET Now and ET Now Swadesh. Over the years, he has interviewed corporate leaders, policymakers and investors across sectors.

The Broadview launches with initial programming that includes a show featuring Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani, founder of Thyrocare, and podcast conversations with investors A. Balasubramanian and Milind Karmakar.

“The ambition is to create India’s most trusted, high-intelligence business and markets platform where journalism meets storytelling, and insight meets access. Traditional media just breaks news, ‘The Broadview’ will explain the forces behind it. In that sense, we are taking it beyond coverage and commentary. Putting the viewer at the heart of center with Context. Credibility. And a broader view,” said Nikunj Dalmia.

The Broadview’s YouTube channel is currently live, with further content expected to be rolled out in phases.