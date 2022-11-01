NOFILTR Group and Chrome Hospitality come together to help creators build exciting F&B businesses

NOFILTR will be supporting its talents to ideate and conceptualize whereas Chrome hospitality will assist them in setting up the F&B properties. While NOFILTR has been known for molding the most promising digital talents across the country, Chrome Hospitality has been a renowned hospitality company that manages and consults restaurants across the country. The two stalwarts are collaborating with social media’s most loved content creators to build exciting new offline businesses in the F&B sector. This joint partnership is also providing a platform to creators with a following of close to 3 million.