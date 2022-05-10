Number of active Internet users to cross 900 million by 2025: report

- It is based on more than 50 expert POVs from across multiple domains, as well as GroupM leaders

- It covers multiple areas, spanning content, communication, technology, data, etc.

- 69 per cent of consumers prefer using chat interfaces, as they deliver real-time answers and personalisation. 82 per cent claim that instant responses to their questions play a significant role in the buying process when contacting brands

- There will be more than 40 million connected TVs (CTVs) in Indian households by 2025. SVOD offerings such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon are hugely popular, and together with YouTube and Facebook, accounted for 85 per cent of the $1.4 billion in revenue made by online video in 2020

- India is witnessing a positive response, with creators’ reach being two times over brand reach, and creator conversion rate nearly three times that of brands

- 312 million Indian consumers are expected to make a purchase online in 2022 (source: eMarketer, June 2021). This is a steep jump from 208 million online buyers in 2019 (CAGR of 15 per cent). India e-com penetration is only 28.4 per cent of the population, and remains significantly behind most of the developed and developing markets

- India is also a significant contributor to ad fraud in the world. A report by Techarc says that the country accounts for one in 10 digital ad frauds globally

- 4G dominated Indian subscriptions account for 68 per cent of all subscriptions. This is expected to change significantly by 2027, where 5G is estimated to reach 39 per cent of subscriptions, but 4G will remain the dominant technology

- As per ICUBE 2020 report, the number of active Internet users is projected to reach over 900 million by 2025

- Smartphone users reached 503 million in 2021. Smartphone telecom subscriptions are expected to reach 810 million in 2021, from 760 million in 2020

- 71 per cent of Indian organisations use a blend of first-party (1P) and third-party (3P) data for marketing

- 74 per cent of consumers believe that buying sustainable products shows others who they are and what they believe in

- 77 per cent are prepared to invest time and money to support companies that do good