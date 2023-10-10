Olay's latest campaign highlights requirement for female STEM Role models in India

Speaking on the second leg of the campaign, Priyali Kamath, senior vice president, skin & personal care – Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Procter & Gamble (P&G), said, “For decades, Procter & Gamble’s legacy skincare brand Olay has maintained a deep understanding of women's changing needs through science. At Olay, we understand the critical importance of female role models in the STEM field, and our commitment to bridging the gender gap is unparalleled. This year's theme, centered on the significance of role models and the introduction of mentorship initiative, highlights our commitment to ensuring every young girl knows that she can be the next leader in her field. Through initiatives like #STEMTheGap and our commitment to gender equality, we are working hard to double the number of women in STEM by 2030 and create a more inclusive and equitable future. We're proud to recognize and support the next generation of women in STEM who will one day be making history in their respective fields, and become role models for young girls in the future.”