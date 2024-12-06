OpenAI confirms $200 ChatGPT Pro subscription with new o1 reasoning model

OpenAI has introduced a new subscription-based exclusive model, ChatGPT Pro, a premium version of its popular chatbot priced at $200 (around Rs 17,000) per month. Targeted at engineering and research applications, the launch reflects OpenAI's push to broaden its technology's industrial use cases.

ChatGPT Pro provides access to OpenAI's most advanced tools, including unlimited use of its new reasoning models (o1 and o1 mini), GPT-4o, and advanced voice features. Subscribers also benefit from o1 Pro mode, a feature designed to handle more complex queries by leveraging additional computing power.

The Pro tier joins OpenAI's existing subscription offerings, which include ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise. The company aims to deepen the commercialisation of its AI tools, which played a significant role in fueling the AI boom.

OpenAI will continue to offer its Plus tier at $20 (around Rs 1,700) per month, providing early access to new features, access to all current models, and additional benefits. However, this tier will not include the advanced o1 version.

As OpenAI transitions to a for-profit model, it is also making moves into the online search market with its AI-powered search engine, positioning itself as a potential competitor to Google. According to media reports, the company has recently recruited advertising specialists from top tech firms like Meta and Google, signaling that advertisements could soon be incorporated into its flagship product, ChatGPT.