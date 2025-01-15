OpenAI introduces virtual assistant feature 'Tasks'

OpenAI has introduced a new beta feature called 'Tasks' for ChatGPT, signaling its entry into the virtual assistant space. This development puts the company in direct competition with established virtual assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa. The feature enhances ChatGPT's functionality, offering users a broader range of assistant-like capabilities.

Advertisment

The new 'Tasks' feature for ChatGPT allows users to schedule actions for the future. This includes setting one-time reminders, like upcoming concert ticket sales, as well as recurring tasks such as weekly news updates or daily weather reports. Once scheduled, ChatGPT will automatically carry out scheduled actions at the designated times, streamlining the process of managing reminders and daily tasks for users. The feature aims to make ChatGPT a more versatile tool for managing daily activities and reminders.

To use the new 'Tasks' feature, users need to select "GPT-4 with scheduled tasks" from the model picker and specify the task along with its timing. While tasks can be set up across platforms, they can only be managed via the web version through a dedicated 'Tasks' section in the profile menu. Notifications for these tasks are available across web, desktop, and mobile devices. Additionally, ChatGPT will offer task suggestions based on user interactions, which can be accepted or declined to better align with personal preferences.

OpenAI has announced that it will begin rolling out the beta version of its new feature to Plus, Team, and Pro users worldwide in the coming days, starting with the web platform.