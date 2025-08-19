OpenAI launches India-only ChatGPT plan at Rs 399/mo

ChatGPT owner OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Go, an India-only subscription plan priced at Rs 399 per month.

The launch comes shortly after OpenAI founder Sam Altman said in a podcast that India may soon become its biggest market. India is already the AI company’s second largest market after the United States.

The plan allows users to send up to ten times more messages, generate ten times more images and upload ten times more files compared to the free version. It also offers faster response times.

We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399. 🇮🇳 — Nick Turley (@nickaturley) August 19, 2025

ChatGPT vice president Nick Turley said users can pay for the plan using UPI. “Making ChatGPT more affordable has been a key ask from users! We’re rolling out Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries,” he said.