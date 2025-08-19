Advertisment
OpenAI launches India-only ChatGPT plan at Rs 399/mo

It allows users to send 10 times more messages and generate 10 times more images compared to the free version.

afaqs! news bureau
ChatGPT owner OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Go, an India-only subscription plan priced at Rs 399 per month.

The launch comes shortly after OpenAI founder Sam Altman said in a podcast that India may soon become its biggest market. India is already the AI company’s second largest market after the United States.

The plan allows users to send up to ten times more messages, generate ten times more images and upload ten times more files compared to the free version. It also offers faster response times.

ChatGPT vice president Nick Turley said users can pay for the plan using UPI. “Making ChatGPT more affordable has been a key ask from users! We’re rolling out Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries,” he said.

