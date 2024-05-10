OpenAI plans to launch an AI-powered search engine, potentially challenging Google's dominance

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The venture is anticipated to enhance ChatGPT's ability to retrieve real-time information and incorporate citations in its responses.
OpenAI is set to unveil a new search product powered by artificial intelligence on May 13, 2024, marking a milestone in the company's ongoing competition with Google, as reported by Mint.
The project, backed by Microsoft, aims to improve the functionality of OpenAI's ChatGPT by enabling it to access live internet data and incorporate references in its answers. The announcement may have been strategically timed to coincide with Google's annual I/O conference, where the company is expected to unveil a lineup of AI-focused advancements.
OpenAI's expansion involves enhancing its ChatGPT feature, which currently uses the company's AI models to provide text responses resembling human conversation.
However, ChatGPT has faced difficulties in delivering precise, current web content. To address this issue, OpenAI has combined the service with Microsoft's Bing search engine for top-tier users. Google has been improving its search engine by adding new generative AI capabilities.
Perplexity AI, founded by a previous OpenAI scientist and valued at $1 billion, has developed a search tool that displays citations, images, and text answers in a distinct manner.
After launching in late 2022, ChatGPT quickly became the fastest app to reach 100 million monthly active users. However, the website has experienced fluctuations in global traffic in the last year, stabilising to reach levels seen in May 2023. OpenAI faces growing demands to expand its customer base.