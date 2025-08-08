OpenAI touts GPT-5 as 'PhD-Level' upgrade to ChatGPT

OpenAI has launched GPT-5, the latest version of its AI chatbot, positioning it as a major upgrade with advanced capabilities that the company claims match PhD-level expertise. Described as more intelligent, quicker, and highly practical, the new model is seen by CEO Sam Altman as a significant leap forward for ChatGPT, as reported by BBC News.

“I think having something like GPT-5 would be pretty much unimaginable at any previous time in human history,” Altman said ahead of Thursday’s launch.

OpenAI’s newly launched GPT-5 claims to deliver “PhD-level” performance in areas like coding and writing. CEO Sam Altman said the model is designed to reduce hallucinations, a known issue where AI systems generate false or misleading responses, and is less prone to deceptive outputs.

The company is also positioning GPT-5 as a tool for developers, aligning with a broader push among US-based AI players to cater to coders. Rivals like Anthropic are also targeting this space, with its Claude Code model aimed at similar use cases.

OpenAI says GPT-5 can now build complete software applications on its own and offers improved reasoning skills, with responses that clearly outline logic, thought process, and inferences.

The model has also been fine-tuned to deliver more accurate and truthful answers, and the company claims it now interacts in a way that feels noticeably more human.

Altman has described GPT-5 as a “significant” improvement over earlier versions.