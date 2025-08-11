OpenAI’s GPT-5 launch triggers user backlash over performance issues

OpenAI’s newly launched GPT-5 model has drawn mixed reactions online, with many users voicing disappointment. Within a day of its debut on Thursday, social media — particularly Reddit — saw a surge of critical posts, with several saying the next-generation ChatGPT failed to meet expectations, according to TechCrunch.

On 7 August, OpenAI hosted a one-hour livestream in which CEO Sam Altman, along with other executives, showcased GPT-5. The session highlighted the model’s new capabilities and outlined the enhancements made compared to its predecessor, GPT-4o.

Just hours after GPT-5 went live, a Reddit thread titled “GPT-5 is horrible” began gaining traction. The post has since attracted around 4,500 upvotes and over 1,700 comments, the majority criticising OpenAI’s latest release.

OpenAI is also drawing criticism from many ChatGPT Plus subscribers, with some claiming that GPT-5 reduces the usefulness of the paid plan by limiting certain functionalities.

According to TechCrunch, the GPT-5 “Thinking” model is capped at 200 messages per week. Plus subscribers have also lost access to the broader range of AI models that were previously available under the plan.