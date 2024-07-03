Pepper Media's Indhu Radhakrishnan launches Culturati, a platform for traditional Indian art and crafts

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Indhu Radhakrishnan, co-founder of Pepper Media, a digital media entity, has launched Culturati, a curated e-commerce platform dedicated to supporting traditional and indigenous Indian art and crafts.
Backed by a team with over two decades of experience in digital media and storytelling, Culturati promises to bring the heritage of Indian artisans to a global audience.
Culturati will feature a meticulously curated collection of traditional art and craft, each with its unique story and cultural significance. The platform aims to promote sustainability by working closely with artisans to ensure fair trade practices and the use of eco-friendly materials. By offering a platform and marketing support for these artisans, Culturati seeks to preserve traditional crafts and provide sustainable livelihoods for craftsmen across India.
Indhu Radhakrishnan expressed her excitement about the launch, stating, "We are on a mission to make traditional cool again. Culturati is not just an e-commerce platform; it is a celebration of India's rich artistic heritage. By bridging the gap between traditional artisans and global consumers, we aim to create a sustainable ecosystem that honors and preserves our cultural legacy."
Pepper Media, under Indhu Radhakrishnan's leadership, has established itself as a powerhouse in digital media, renowned for its storytelling and content creation. Leveraging this expertise, Culturati will present each artisan's story, creating a deeper connection between the consumer and the craft. This emphasis on storytelling not only highlights the craftsmanship but also honors the cultural heritage and traditions behind each piece.
Culturati aims to provide a seamless shopping experience, combining the authenticity of traditional crafts with the convenience of modern e-commerce. The platform will feature a diverse range of products, including art, décor, fashion jewelry, and more, all sourced from skilled artisans across India.
Culturati invites everyone to explore the vibrant world of Indian crafts, support local artisans, and become a part of the journey to preserve India's artistic heritage.