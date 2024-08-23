Perplexity AI plans to roll out advertising on search platform by fourth quarter

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Nvidia and Jeff Bezos-backed Perplexity AI announced on Thursday their plans to launch ads on their AI-driven search platform by the fourth quarter. Last month, the AI startup initiated a program for publishers, partnering with an initial group that includes TIME, Der Spiegel, and Fortune, to share revenue generated from interactions that reference their content.
Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, leading search engines have been working to incorporate AI into their web search capabilities. Analysts have perceived AI-enhanced search as a potential challenge to Google's leading role in the market since the onset of the AI surge.
Microsoft has integrated OpenAI technology into its Bing search engine following its initial investment, while Google introduced AI-driven summaries to the public during its developer conference in May.